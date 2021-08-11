Regulator Gold Cartridge - OG Cookies 1G
by RegulatorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
About this brand
Regulator
About this strain
OG Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
OG Cookies is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and GSC (aka Cookies, or Girl Scout Cookies). OG Cookies combines G Kush’s lemon, pine, and fuel notes with GSC’s savory complexity. OG Cookies is a very strong straub—often containing 20% or more THC and very little CBD, although there is a high-CBD variety. OG Cookies is best suited for leisure hours or before you head to sleep. Medical patients choose OG Cookies for relieving depression, stress, anxiety and pain. OG Cookies is very popular in the Northwest and comes as grams, eighth-ounces, prerolls, and extracts. The decade-old cultivar can be grown indoors and outside, requiring a moderate skill level to produce consistently potent, fragrant, and ample yields.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.