Regulator Gold Cartridge - OG Cookies 1G
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
