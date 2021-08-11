Regulator Nug Run - Dirty Girl 1G
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
About this brand
Regulator
About this strain
Dirty Girl
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.
