Regulator
Regulator Nug Run - Dirty Girl 1G
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Dirty Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!