2:1 Clementine Distillate Cartridge

by Revolutionary Clinics

About this product

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. Created by Crockett Family Farms, the same collective who gave us Chocolope. 2:1 means 2 parts CBD to 1 part THC. Get all the best effects of CBD and uplifting experience of citrusy Clementine terpene profile. Distillation is an extra step of refinement that creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.