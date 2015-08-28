Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. Created by Crockett Family Farms, the same collective who gave us Chocolope. 2:1 means 2 parts CBD to 1 part THC. Get all the best effects of CBD and uplifting experience of citrusy Clementine terpene profile. Distillation is an extra step of refinement that creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.