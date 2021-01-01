 Loading…
  5. ROACH - Mango Crush (0.36g)
Indica

ROACH - Mango Crush (0.36g)

by ROACH

ROACH - Mango Crush (0.36g)

ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN. ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER. Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself. We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!

Mango

Mango
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.

