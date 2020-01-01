 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Candy Cartridge 1g

by Robot Pharmer

Sour Candy Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Sour Candy

Sour Candy

Sour Candy is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth-watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for daytime use.

About this brand

Robot Pharmer Logo
Robot Pharmer is cannabis lifestyle company specializing in apparel that celebrates the craftsmanship, hard work and dedication of cannabis growers, cultivators and supporters of the industry. We salute todayʼs green architects with custom apparel made from BAMBOO, one of the most comfortable and sustainable materials on our green earth.