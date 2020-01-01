Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Ethos Genetics crossed the award-winning Jack Herer with Mandarin Sunset to get Mandarin Jack, a variable cross that produces an array of quality flowers. Most phenotypes lean toward Mandarin Sunset and have a more physical body high, but some take on Jack Herer’s sativa-like bud structure. Phenos vary in smell from tasty bubblegum to gassy fuel, but whichever pheno you get your hands on, Mandarin Jack is always a treat.