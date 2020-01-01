 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Mandarin Jack CO2 Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Rock Island by GTI

Mandarin Jack CO2 Disposable Pen 0.3g

About this product

About this strain

Mandarin Jack

Mandarin Jack

Ethos Genetics crossed the award-winning Jack Herer with Mandarin Sunset to get Mandarin Jack, a variable cross that produces an array of quality flowers. Most phenotypes lean toward Mandarin Sunset and have a more physical body high, but some take on Jack Herer’s sativa-like bud structure. Phenos vary in smell from tasty bubblegum to gassy fuel, but whichever pheno you get your hands on, Mandarin Jack is always a treat.

About this brand

