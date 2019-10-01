Rock Island by GTI
Mandarin Jack CO2 Disposable Pen 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Mandarin Jack effects
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Eye pressure
50% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
