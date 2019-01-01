 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rogue Farmer

Purple Hindu Kush

Rogue Farmer Purple Hindu Kush produces dense buds glistening with a blanket of trichomes with bright lavender and orange pistils. This is a cross between Purple Afghani and Hindu Kush. This indica-dominant strain offers pungent notes of sour grape with a burst of citrus flavors, and euphoric and relaxing experiences.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

