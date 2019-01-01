About this product
Rogue Farmer Purple Hindu Kush produces dense buds glistening with a blanket of trichomes with bright lavender and orange pistils. This is a cross between Purple Afghani and Hindu Kush. This indica-dominant strain offers pungent notes of sour grape with a burst of citrus flavors, and euphoric and relaxing experiences.
Purple Hindu Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.