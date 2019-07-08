Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
Rolls Choice won 7th in top 10 flowers during the Emerald Cup 2015. Tar Hill Cannabis Reserve – OG Kush x Chemdawg is its long name. We've nicknamed it Rolls Choice for fun. Its premium smoke is smooth as a ride in a Rolls Royce.
on July 8th, 2019
ROC is my favorite strain. Royal Lemon (same grower) is a very close 2nd. Awesome positive energy, no paranoia and come-down is conducive to sleep. Also instantly eliminates pain in a single bong hit. I highly recommend this strain
on May 28th, 2017
This strain is great! It gave me instant energy and my stomach pain went away just as fast. Very relaxing and truly makes me feel like going for a ride in a Rolls Royce after a few tokes!
Rolls Choice by Royal Choice Farms is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross. Exhibiting a pungent bouquet of diesel, pine, and sour, skunky earth, Rolls Choice shows off its OG Kush and Chemdawg parentage. The strain’s effects range from cerebral to sedating depending on dosage, and works well for consumers seeking some relief from arthritis, ulcers, gastrointestinal distress, and minor pain due to inflammation. Rolls Choice won 7th place in “Top 10 Flowers” at the 2015 Emerald Cup.