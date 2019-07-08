 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rolls Choice

by Royal Choice Farms

About this product

Rolls Choice won 7th in top 10 flowers during the Emerald Cup 2015. Tar Hill Cannabis Reserve – OG Kush x Chemdawg is its long name. We've nicknamed it Rolls Choice for fun. Its premium smoke is smooth as a ride in a Rolls Royce.

2 customer reviews

Progdad02

ROC is my favorite strain. Royal Lemon (same grower) is a very close 2nd. Awesome positive energy, no paranoia and come-down is conducive to sleep. Also instantly eliminates pain in a single bong hit. I highly recommend this strain

ifocus1776

This strain is great! It gave me instant energy and my stomach pain went away just as fast. Very relaxing and truly makes me feel like going for a ride in a Rolls Royce after a few tokes!

About this strain

Rolls Choice by Royal Choice Farms is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross. Exhibiting a pungent bouquet of diesel, pine, and sour, skunky earth, Rolls Choice shows off its OG Kush and Chemdawg parentage. The strain’s effects range from cerebral to sedating depending on dosage, and works well for consumers seeking some relief from arthritis, ulcers, gastrointestinal distress, and minor pain due to inflammation. Rolls Choice won 7th place in “Top 10 Flowers” at the 2015 Emerald Cup. 

About this brand

Royal Choice Farms combines years experience from traditional growers, passion with forward thinking, natural innovations and the beautiful Verde Valley to produce the finest quality cannabis. Our flowers are always cured for a minimum of 30 days. Every ingredient we use is 100% natural to insure quality organic cannabis. Please see our testing results provided by C4 Laboratories.