Royal Choice Farms
Rolls Choice
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Rolls Choice won 7th in top 10 flowers during the Emerald Cup 2015. Tar Hill Cannabis Reserve – OG Kush x Chemdawg is its long name. We've nicknamed it Rolls Choice for fun. Its premium smoke is smooth as a ride in a Rolls Royce.
Rolls Choice effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!