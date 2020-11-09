 Loading…

  CBD Hemp Flower - Elektra 16.07% Cannabinoids 14g
CBD Hemp Flower - Elektra 16.07% Cannabinoids 14g

by Royal Remedies

Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Elektra 16.07% Cannabinoids 14g
About this product

Premium CBD Hemp Flower Strain: Elektra USDA Certified Organic - No Pesticides. No Additives. No Synthetics. 100% Naturally Grown Hybrid - Sativa Dominant 3rd Party Lab Tested - Click Here Federal Farm Bill Compliant Total CBD: 16.07% Delta 9 THC: <0.3%

About this strain

Elektra

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

About this brand

Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.