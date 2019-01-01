About this product
RSO+GO™ cartridges are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full vaping experience. RSO+GO Vape Cartridges are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes. Compatible with most standard vape batteries, each cartridge is 510 threaded and fits universal vaporizer batteries. Built with a fiberglass heating element and wrapped with a stainless steel, 360 degree heating coil ensures continuous fluid saturation and high volume rapid activation. Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Also known as Fruity Juice, this cannabis strain was developed by Sensi Seeds. Crossed with pure Afghani indica and pure Thai sativa, Juicy Fruit is a large-leafed, thick-stemmed plant with colors of green and purple. Once broken up, colors of lavender, orange, and amber-purple float throughout the trichome heads and into the stems. Flowering time is approximately 7-9 weeks, with a THC level measuring about 15-20%. Smells are described as ranging from tangy and sweet, sort of like fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. The effects begin with a dizzy, light-headed feeling and can last up to 3 hours.