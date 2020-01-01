About this product

Canna Lotion™ Soothes sensitive and inflamed skin types from eczema and psoriasis to pains associated with arthritis, muscle/joint/body cramps, sunburns etc. CBD is a powerful natural anti-inflammatory/antioxidant protects tissue against free radicals, rejuvenate skin, aid natural toning, wrinkle/scar reduction. Remarkable for damaged, agitated, dry, mature skin. We use all natural and organic ingredients sourced from around the world. Lotion based formula for easy spreading and is available in: Lemon Grass, Pineapple Guava and Natural Scent. Organic Ingredients: Sri Lankan Virgin Coconut Oil Raw Cold Pressed, African Ivory Shea Butter Raw Unrefined, Raw Cocoa Butter, Whole Flower Calendula Extract. Natural Ingredients: Bulgarian Lavender Essential Oil, Vitamin E (Tocopherol), Neroli, Cornstarch, Grape Seed Oil, Rose Geranium Essential Oil, Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Baja Avocado Oil, Sweet Almond Oil. Organic Ingredients: Sri Lankan Virgin Coconut Oil Raw Cold Pressed, African Ivory Shea Butter Raw Unrefined, Raw Cocoa Butter, Whole Flower Calendula Extract. EACH CAN CONTAINS A REAL Amethyst, Citrine, or Quartz CRYSTAL !!! SOLAR CHARGED FOR ADDITIONAL ENERGY INGREDIENT BENEFITS: RX CANNA CARE CBD – Whole Flower CBD responsible for nutrient transportation and metabolic regulation , assisting in the proper allocation and distribution of other beneficial ingredients within your physiology. ROSESHIP OIL – Contains essential fatty acids that help rejuvenate skin protect from premature aging for natural toning, wrinkle reduction, heal scarring and improving skin moisture. Remarkable for damaged, agitated, dry, mature skin. HEMP SEED OIL – Reduce skin discomfort by soothing and restoring dry or damaged skin and increasing the natural moisture retention capacity. With regular use, body care products containing hemp seed oil can help slow down the effects of skin aging and leave the skin smooth, soft and conditioned. ALMOND OIL – All skin types, especially skin prone to eczema, sensitive, inflamed and dry. Known for its ability to soften and soothe inflamed skin. AVOCADO OIL – Healing, anti-bacterial and anti-wrinkle properties. CALENDULA OIL – Stimulates the formation of new tissue, nervous system, their (flowers) anti-inflammatory properties are soothing to the skin and they gently promote blood circulation. Excellent for damaged or injured skin tissue. VIRGIN COCONUT OIL – Conditioning, protective, and helps to keep other carrier oils from going rancid. This is the one gals have been using to spot treat their acne. JOJOBA OIL – Can act as a second skin, providing protection and emolliency while still allowing the skin to breathe. Can help control acne and oily skin or scalp since excess sebum actually dissolves in jojoba. Anti oxidant, may help extend the life of other oils. NEEM SEED OIL – Used for its anti-bacterial properties. This oil is stinky but heavenly in aiding the process of healing. Used for all skin disorders you can imagine! Fungicide, conditioning, regenerating and restoring, antiseptic, insecticide. Psoriasis, skin diseases, herpes, allergies, sensitive skin, itching, sunburns, etc. OLIVE OIL – Oil-Conditioning, cleansing, softening, absorbs easily, anti-oxidant. SHEA BUTTER – Anti-inflammatory, used for dry skin ,eczema, etc. VITAMEN E – Powerful antioxidant that protects tissue against free radicals also important in the formation of red blood cells and helps the body use vitamin K. improves circulation, is necessary in the repair of tissue, promotes normal blood clotting and healing, and can reduce scarring, too. LAVENDER – Restlessness, insomnia, nervousness, and depression hair loss (alopecia areata) and pain, and to repel mosquitoes and other insects.as aromatherapy for insomnia, pain, and agitation related to dementia. anti microbial, healing, antiseptic. VANILLA – Antioxidant, aphrodisiac,anti-carcinogenic, febrifuge fights infections, anti-depressant, sedative, anti anxiety. ROSE GERANIUM – Nerve pain, as an astringent to tighten skin, antibiotic-like effects soothing to skin. LEMON GRASS – Analgesic, antidepressant, antimicrobial, antipyretic, antiseptic, astringent, bactericidal, carminative, deodorant, diuretic, febrifuge, fungicidal, galactogogue, insecticidal, nervine, sedative and tonic substance. GRAPEFRUIT -Anti microbial antibacterial,antiviral, and anti-fungal properties. LOTUS – Antioxidant, hepatoprotective, immunomodulatory, anti-infective, hyperlipidemic, and psychopharmacological activity. NEROLI – Antidepressant, aphrodisiac, antiseptic, bactericidal, cordial, carminative, cicatrisant, cytophylactic, disinfectant, antispasmodic, deodorant, digestive, emollient, sedative and tonic substance. ALMOND OIL - Helps chapped skin and irritated mucous membranes. PINEAPPLE BROMINE ENZYME – Enzyme anti inflammatory, improved immunity pain relief. GREEN TEA – Flushes out toxins from the skin, helps heal blemishes and soothes the complexion. Stops the signs of premature aging – like loose skin, wrinkles, age spots and fine lines – while making the complexion more moist and supple. Moisturizes, relaxes muscles, plumps wrinkles, eliminates toxins, dislodges dirt from pores and boosts circulation. anti-inflammatory properties, which make it an ideal beauty ingredient for sensitive skins. Herbalists have used cooled it for years to reduce itching and inflammation, and as an emergency first aid treatment to ease bleeding from small cuts and grazes. People with skin conditions such as psoriasis, rosacea, and dandruff, which are caused by inflammation, may benefit the most. MATCHA POWDER – Acne & aging detoxifier removes harmful toxins and fights free radicals that damage cells needed to protect our skin stimulate and rejuvenate skin cells. GROUND CINNAMON – Arthritis and pain, pimples, ringworms, eczema and other skin infections.