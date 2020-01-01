Rx Canna Care
We Care Because We Cann
About Rx Canna Care
Rx Canna Care’s proprietary formulated CBD skin care products activate the mind and empower the body to work in unison at their most optimal state, promoting maximum health, lasting youthfulness and longevity. We are a progressive generation passionate about creating synergy between health and wealth while becoming advocates in a movement that spreads truth and awareness about the benefits Mother Nature has long been providing us.
Bath & body
Beauty
Hemp CBD topicals
Available in
United States