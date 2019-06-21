 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Joker Energize Disposable Pen .3g

by RYTHM

3.73
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges Sour Joker Energize Disposable Pen .3g

About this product

RYTHM Singles are disposable vape pens. It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Ideal for inexperienced consumers. Affordable price meets sought-after potency. RYTHM Energize (sativa) provides a breezy buzz for boosting motivation, shaking off fatigue, or kickstarting your creativity. Ideal for daytime use and demanding tasks. The pungent, diesel aroma of this Sour Joker is known to create energy, focus, and creativity - no joke.

3 customer reviews

3.73

FruitStripeFlavor

I love Sour Joker by Rythm!! Gives me the energy buzz I need for the day. I just wish my dispensary carried more of their products. :(

Shanyella

I love this strain. This pen is great, the first hit I immediately felt the buzz, my head felt airy and light, it was a great feeling. Loved the taste, it was sour and the terps are great. It relieved my inflammation and eased some of my back pain. The oil was great, moved slow, great product, great pen, glad I found this strain and this company.

from RYTHMon May 29th, 2019

Hey there - We're thrilled that you had such a great experience with Sour Joker. Thanks for the feedback! #FindYourRYTHM

Sourjoker

I would have given this easily a 5 review but consistently the pen runs out of battery before the product is finished this is a big waste of time and product and it's very frustrating. I love sour Joker for some reason it hits the spot exactly where my pain is and the stages I was Sour Joker is really fun eventually start telling jokes to your dog.. But seriously I would buy 500mg cartridges of sour Joker but I don't know where to get it in Pennsylvania help me out

from RYTHMon March 22nd, 2019

Hello! We're sorry to hear about this issue with our product. Please contact us at rythm@gtigrows.com and we're happy to help. On the flip side, we are happy that Sour Joker works for you (and love that tidbit about your dog)! We're always coming out with different products for our top strains.

About this strain

Sour Joker

Sour Joker

Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/