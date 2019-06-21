Sourjoker on March 6th, 2019

I would have given this easily a 5 review but consistently the pen runs out of battery before the product is finished this is a big waste of time and product and it's very frustrating. I love sour Joker for some reason it hits the spot exactly where my pain is and the stages I was Sour Joker is really fun eventually start telling jokes to your dog.. But seriously I would buy 500mg cartridges of sour Joker but I don't know where to get it in Pennsylvania help me out