on June 21st, 2019
I love Sour Joker by Rythm!! Gives me the energy buzz I need for the day. I just wish my dispensary carried more of their products. :(
RYTHM Singles are disposable vape pens. It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Ideal for inexperienced consumers. Affordable price meets sought-after potency. RYTHM Energize (sativa) provides a breezy buzz for boosting motivation, shaking off fatigue, or kickstarting your creativity. Ideal for daytime use and demanding tasks. The pungent, diesel aroma of this Sour Joker is known to create energy, focus, and creativity - no joke.
on May 11th, 2019
I love this strain. This pen is great, the first hit I immediately felt the buzz, my head felt airy and light, it was a great feeling. Loved the taste, it was sour and the terps are great. It relieved my inflammation and eased some of my back pain. The oil was great, moved slow, great product, great pen, glad I found this strain and this company.
Hey there - We're thrilled that you had such a great experience with Sour Joker. Thanks for the feedback! #FindYourRYTHM
on March 6th, 2019
I would have given this easily a 5 review but consistently the pen runs out of battery before the product is finished this is a big waste of time and product and it's very frustrating. I love sour Joker for some reason it hits the spot exactly where my pain is and the stages I was Sour Joker is really fun eventually start telling jokes to your dog.. But seriously I would buy 500mg cartridges of sour Joker but I don't know where to get it in Pennsylvania help me out
Hello! We're sorry to hear about this issue with our product. Please contact us at rythm@gtigrows.com and we're happy to help. On the flip side, we are happy that Sour Joker works for you (and love that tidbit about your dog)! We're always coming out with different products for our top strains.
Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.