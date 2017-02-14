About this product
Rythm Energize 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
About this strain
Sour Joker, also known as "Joker," is the stimulating sativa marijuana strain made from a blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). Sour Joker offers consumers a vigorous body buzz effect that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.
Sour Joker effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
71% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
34% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
