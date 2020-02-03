LowTal
on February 3rd, 2020
Super mellow, strong orange and citrus flavor. Pinney and sweet smell. Gotta remember this because it doesn't flair up my anxiety or paranoia at all
1:1 Orange Herijuana PAX ERA Pod 0.5g by RYTHM
on February 3rd, 2020
