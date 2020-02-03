 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Orange Herijuana PAX ERA Pod 0.5g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges 1:1 Orange Herijuana PAX ERA Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

1:1 Orange Herijuana PAX ERA Pod 0.5g by RYTHM

1 customer review

LowTal

Super mellow, strong orange and citrus flavor. Pinney and sweet smell. Gotta remember this because it doesn't flair up my anxiety or paranoia at all

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/