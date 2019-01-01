Black Cherry Soda Balance Live Sugar 1g
About this product
RYTHM concentrates are thoughtfully extracted from the finest hand-trimmed flower to preserve rich terpene profiles. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Depending on consistency, live concentrates can be vaporized, smoked, and/or dabbed. Cherry and cola pop out in RYTHM Black Cherry Cola, a hybrid strain. You'll feel relaxed, happy, and bubbly - perhaps even giggly.
About this strain
Black Cherry Soda
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.