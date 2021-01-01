RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Cherry Pie 300mg
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Cherry Pie [orig: Grand Daddy Purple x Durban Poison] is an intensely relaxing indica dominant strain, with fruity, cherry pie aromas and flavors.
RYTHM
Cherry Pie
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
