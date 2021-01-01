RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge White OG 1g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: White OG [orig: OG Kush x Snow White] is a potent indica dominant strain, with flavors of rich citrus and musk that induce an epic cerebral high and profound full body relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
White OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.