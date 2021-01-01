 Loading…

Indica

RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge White OG 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge White OG 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: White OG [orig: OG Kush x Snow White] is a potent indica dominant strain, with flavors of rich citrus and musk that induce an epic cerebral high and profound full body relaxation.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

White OG

White OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.

