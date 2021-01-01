 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Bruce Banner 2.0 300mg

by rythm

rythm Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Sativa Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Bruce Banner 2.0 300mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Bruce Banner 2.0 [Bruce Banner #3 x Strawberry Diesel] is a euphoric and creative sativa dominant strain, with flavorful notes of sweet strawberry, earth, and diesel.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful hyrbid strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

