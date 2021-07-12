RYTHM Sativa Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Bruce Banner 2.0 300mg
Strain description: Bruce Banner 2.0 [Bruce Banner #3 x Strawberry Diesel] is a euphoric and creative sativa dominant strain, with flavorful notes of sweet strawberry, earth, and diesel.
Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid weed strain with dense nugs and THC content that packs a punch. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn't be such a stressed-out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake weed strain. Bruce Banner is potent, averaging a 21% THC level. If you're new to smoking Bruce Banner, expect the effects to be strong and to come on quickly before dissipating into a euphoric and creative high. The effects of Bruce Banner will linger in the head and may provide body relaxation. Bruce Banner is a bud best enjoyed during the daytime. This strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner buds offer a diesel aroma with sweet undertones. If you're going to grow a Bruce Banner weed strain, keep in mind that the plants flower pretty fast, at about 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3. The dominant terpene of Bruce Banner is myrcene.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
