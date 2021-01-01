RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge J1 1g
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: J1 [orig: Haze x Northern Lights] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with citrus and earthy notes, delivering euphoric and energetic effects.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
J1
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.
