Hybrid

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge J1 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge J1 1g

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: J1 [orig: Haze x Northern Lights] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with citrus and earthy notes, delivering euphoric and energetic effects.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.

About this strain

J1

J1
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

