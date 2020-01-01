 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Slim Variable Temp Rechargeable Battery For Concentrates, Thick Oils and Clear by S6xth Sense Vape

Finally a battery designed for concentrates, distillates, thick oils and clear. Master chefs know that the right heat is necessary to cook exquisite meals and pronounce the right flavor. Don’t overcook your delicate oils. The SLIM battery is 380 mAh which is enough for days of vaping. It is variable voltage and has 3 temperature set­tings and a pre-heat warming function, all indicated by colored LEDs. Low-Heat (White), Med-Heat (Blue), High-Heat (Red), Pre-Heat Warming (Rainbow). The bat­tery includes a ‘floating pin’ which allows for safe use with any 510 threaded cartridges. Included: Slim – variable voltage battery with 3 heat settings plus warming feature Micro USB pass through charging cable- Vape while you charge!

When an idea meets the passion required to bring a solution to a market’s problem. The herbal vape community has been missing a convenient, dependable and powerful solution to vape ANY thick herbal oil, cbd oil, clear, or distillates. Say goodbye to cheap vape pens and try the next evolution in innovation and technology in maximizing effect and flavor from your oil cartridges Check out our newest products that are changing the game... The Swan Mod Battery for all types of cartridges and The Vega, glass oil/distillate tank to take flavor to a whole new level.