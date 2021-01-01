Hazelnut Cream is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Miami Haze with Cookies and Cream. In small doses, this strain produces mood-boosting effects that are happy, energetic and long-lasting. In larger doses, you may find yourself locked to the sofa. Hazelnut Cream is beloved for its rich flavor profile, featuring earthy and creamy aromas backed up by sweet sugary flavors. With a THC level averaging 21%, Hazelnut Cream is a popular strain choice among medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, depression, and appetite loss. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense buds with dark green foliage, orange hairs and a dusting of trichomes. Hazelnut Cream was originally bred by Exotic Genetix. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.