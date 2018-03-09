 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Dragon LP250

Dragon LP250

by Scynce LED

$595.00MSRP

The DRAGON LP shines as a low-profile fixture for indoor and vertical farming. With an IP66 waterproof rating, optional wireless connectivity and unique optics, the LP is the perfect solution for your early-stage growing needs. Designed in collaboration with some of the most demanding botanists, the LP is the go-to fixture when you need a robust, powerful light at an affordable price.

Scynce is collaboration of Engineers & Botanists for scientifically better results. Our patented optics produce the deepest canopy penetration of any LED, and from much higher mounting heights! Our Dragon XL series combines the benefits of HPS & LED + wireless bluetooth & thread mesh technology, waterproof fixtures, and a 5 year warranty. Finally, an LED light that works in a traditional commercial setting.