Affectionately known as the “Baby Dragon,” this version of our DRAGON XL has 600 watts of power and utilizes our patented optical system to project light in an incredibly even energy pattern, resulting in more light on top of and down into the plant canopy. The XL utilizes active cooling with specialized exhaust chambers that help promote transpiration while its waterproof housing allows it to perform year-in and year-out no matter the environment it operates in. Brochure: https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/00652b_5d61d5d241a1421c8aadb97b6b442ad2.pdf