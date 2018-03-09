 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Dragon XL600

Dragon XL600

by Scynce LED

$1,495.00MSRP

About this product

Affectionately known as the “Baby Dragon,” this version of our DRAGON XL has 600 watts of power and utilizes our patented optical system to project light in an incredibly even energy pattern, resulting in more light on top of and down into the plant canopy. The XL utilizes active cooling with specialized exhaust chambers that help promote transpiration while its waterproof housing allows it to perform year-in and year-out no matter the environment it operates in. Brochure: https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/00652b_5d61d5d241a1421c8aadb97b6b442ad2.pdf

About this brand

Scynce is collaboration of Engineers & Botanists for scientifically better results. Our patented optics produce the deepest canopy penetration of any LED, and from much higher mounting heights! Our Dragon XL series combines the benefits of HPS & LED + wireless bluetooth & thread mesh technology, waterproof fixtures, and a 5 year warranty. Finally, an LED light that works in a traditional commercial setting.