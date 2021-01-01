 Loading…

Hybrid

Cherry OG

by Seatac Processing Group

Seatac Processing Group Cannabis Flower Cherry OG

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cherry OG, also known as "Cherry OG Kush," and "OG Cherry," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain by Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG is believed to bred from a cross of Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

