Select Elite .5g Sour Amnesia - Sativa
by Select Oil
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this brand
Select Oil
About this strain
Sour Amnesia
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
HortiLab Seeds created this potent sativa by bringing together Sour Diesel and Amnesia, two legendary strains from opposite sides of the world. Sour Amnesia has an earthy, floral aroma that is enhanced by the citrus, diesel zest of Sour Diesel. After taking 2nd place in the Sativa Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012, this strain has been celebrated for its soaring, uplifting effects, and is appreciated by commercial breeders and connoisseur growers alike.
