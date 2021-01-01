 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Select Elite .5g Sour Amnesia - Sativa
Sativa

Select Elite .5g Sour Amnesia - Sativa

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite .5g Sour Amnesia - Sativa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.  ------------ For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states) Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355 Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355

About this strain

Sour Amnesia

Sour Amnesia
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

HortiLab Seeds created this potent sativa by bringing together Sour Diesel and Amnesia, two legendary strains from opposite sides of the world. Sour Amnesia has an earthy, floral aroma that is enhanced by the citrus, diesel zest of Sour Diesel. After taking 2nd place in the Sativa Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012, this strain has been celebrated for its soaring, uplifting effects, and is appreciated by commercial breeders and connoisseur growers alike.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review