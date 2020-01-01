Sour Kush Elite Cartridge 1g
About this product
Sour Kush Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
Sour Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.