 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grandpa’s Breath
Indica

Grandpa’s Breath

by Shango

Write a review
Shango Cannabis Flower Grandpa’s Breath

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Shango Logo
n/a

About this strain

Grandpa’s Breath

Grandpa’s Breath
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Grandpa’s Breath is a semi-sedative indica-dominant strain that provides functional relaxation. This special cut combining parent strains OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple was bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, and it emits pungent, earthy terpenes with a little fruitiness intermixed. Grandpa’s Breath has an above average yield, but also tends to take a touch longer to flower. Utilize Grandpa’s Breath in the evening to maximize the deep relaxation central to its effects.   

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review