 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Petro Chem
Hybrid

Petro Chem

by Shango

Write a review
Shango Cannabis Flower Petro Chem

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Shango Logo
n/a

About this strain

Petro Chem

Petro Chem
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Archive Seed Bank bred Petro Chem with an Original Glue mother and a MoonBow #75 father. This strain brings out the pungent funk of Original Glue alongside the tropical and herbal Kush influences from MoonBow #75, making this a mouthwatering treat. Its flowers produce resinous lime green nugs drenched in trichomes, while the high is potent and heavy just like its mother.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review