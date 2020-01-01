 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cuvee RSO 1g

Cuvee RSO 1g

by Shelby County Community Services

Write a review
Shelby County Community Services Concentrates Solvent Cuvee RSO 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cuvee

Cuvee

A collaboration from TGA Genetics and Aficionado Seeds, Cuvee crosses Space Queen and the clone-only Pinot Noir. This strain will hit you fast with a relaxing body high and the taste of sweet cherries and chocolate. Rich flavor paired with copious amounts of resin make Cuvee a great strain for making cannabis concentrates.

About this brand

Shelby County Community Services Logo
Shelby County Community Services