Pocket bubblers are versatile, portable, and fun! They can fit a 10mm flower bowl, a 10mm quartz banger for concentrate, or even a well-rolled joint or blunt. The bubbler chamber adds a little water filtration while still keeping the piece nice and compact. The conical bubbler has an ergonomic handfeel and a longer straw to keep hits cool. This piece comes with a 10mm Cup Bowl, but can be used with a 10mm banger or a pre-rolled joint or blunt. LENGTH HEIGHT 2.5" JOINT 10mm Female USE WITH Flower & Concentrate CARB F DESIGNED BY Micah Evans

Smokelikewiz95

I love the fact that you can use this with a regular bowl or stick a joint in there. Super dope little bubbler!

About this brand

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping