Peppermint 1500mg CBD Tincture With MCT Oil

by Simply Crafted CBD

Pure, potent and organic. Our New Peppermint CBD Tincture is a great way to celebrate the holidays! The all-natural blend of pure CBD oil, organic MCT oil, and peppermint oil extract gives a wide range of physical and mental health benefits. Sure to help stay relaxed and refreshed during the stressful season. Experience reduced levels of anxiety, increased productivity, reduced chronic pains, better heart health and more. ● Improves glucose absorption and brain function ● Aids in Ketosis and improves athletic performance ● Helps in weight loss ● Free from pesticides, solvents and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD Dosage: 50mg per serving Can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use the dropper to place the desired dose under the tongue and hold it until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping