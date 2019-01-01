About this product
Pure, potent and organic. Our New Peppermint CBD Tincture is a great way to celebrate the holidays! The all-natural blend of pure CBD oil, organic MCT oil, and peppermint oil extract gives a wide range of physical and mental health benefits. Sure to help stay relaxed and refreshed during the stressful season. Experience reduced levels of anxiety, increased productivity, reduced chronic pains, better heart health and more. ● Improves glucose absorption and brain function ● Aids in Ketosis and improves athletic performance ● Helps in weight loss ● Free from pesticides, solvents and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD Dosage: 50mg per serving Can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use the dropper to place the desired dose under the tongue and hold it until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
