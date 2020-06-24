 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Suver Haze (CBD)

by Simply Crafted

5.06
Simply Crafted Cannabis Flower Suver Haze (CBD)
Simply Crafted Cannabis Flower Suver Haze (CBD)

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Suver Haze is a special strain with a very strong, intoxicating terpene profile. With an incredible 18.4% CBD content, forest green buds and a sweet aroma similar to that of tropical fruit, Suver Haze is sure to leave you satisfied on all fronts. Not only does the intense flavor stand out among other high CBD content strains, the flowers are also extremely dense, seedless, and well-cured. Suver Haze is known for its highly relaxing effect, and can be used to reduce stress and pain, as well as to boost mood. - No pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers - Contains 18% CBD and less than 0.3% THC - Grown in USA Available in 3.5 grams, 1/2 oz & 1 oz increments

6 customer reviews

5.06

Karatemouse

This is really smooth hitting but seems very potent too

Someonenew123

I absolutely love how this tastes in a j. Rolls great too

Solidsam

Nice and fresh, stinky and tasty 😋

About this strain

Suver Haze

Suver Haze

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US