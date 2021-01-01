 Loading…

Hybrid

Purple Roze

by Sinsemilla

Sinsemilla Cannabis Flower Purple Roze

About this strain

Purple Roze

Purple Roze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

A limited release from Ethos Genetics, Purple Roze crosses Purple Punch with Roze to create a terp-heavy purple cultivar. Consumers can expect a balanced high that leans toward the heavier side of things, while offering a delicious sweet and floral aroma that is unique and recognizable. With beautiful purple hues, tasty flavors, and a quality high, Purple Roze might start replacing your favorite summer wine as your lazy afternoon treat.

 

