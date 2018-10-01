ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
An offspring of the famed Zkittlez strain, Rozé is an award-winning hybrid strain that was handed down by "Gas Station Bob" to the Emerald Triangle breeders of 3rd Gen Fam. Carefully selected from 16 phenotypes, the Rozé was selected for its heavy resin production, purple coloration, and sweet floral aroma. This strain is rich in THC as well as myrcene and pinene terpenes, which build a complex chemical profile that won Rozé 2nd place in the 2017 Emerald Cup.

I LOVE this strain... its perfect to get me through a day of school where i can think clearly amd communicate with my professors... yet i can THINK without distractions and concentrate on what im doing. It puts me in a very happy and content mood and i can be in a crowd without freaking out. One of ...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
I have been a registered Nevada medical marijuana patient since July 2016. Before they were alternative ingestion methods such as edibles, Tinctures and concentrates; Smoking flower was my primary method to medicate myself. That was simply a necessity, I have never really enjoyed rolling and tokin...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Have to agree with everybody else here. Tried many strains over the years and one time was in Vegas and an excellent budtender recommended this...it’s now the gold standard I compare everything else to. Most euphoric, natural, functional high I’ve ever had. I’m in Oklahoma and the only place you ...
EuphoricUplifted
Strain parent
Zkittlez
Rozé
Purple Roze
child

