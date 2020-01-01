 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Melonade
Hybrid

Melonade

by Six Labs

Write a review
Six Labs Cannabis Flower Melonade

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Melonade strain has seen skyrocketing in popularity due to its Sativa-like effects. While producing an uplifting and energetic high, Melonades mouth-watering terpene profiles are a well-balanced combination of both its parents — Zkittles and Lemon Tree. This created a perfect pairing with both citrusy and sour terpenes. This Sativa-Dominant hybrid is perfect for uplifting days at the beach or strolls through the neighborhood. Our cut comes from stock that was created by MidWest Best.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Melonade

Melonade

The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

About this brand

Six Labs Logo
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.