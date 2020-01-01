Tally Mon
by Strane
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 43.4 miles away
The Melonade strain has seen skyrocketing in popularity due to its Sativa-like effects. While producing an uplifting and energetic high, Melonades mouth-watering terpene profiles are a well-balanced combination of both its parents — Zkittles and Lemon Tree. This created a perfect pairing with both citrusy and sour terpenes. This Sativa-Dominant hybrid is perfect for uplifting days at the beach or strolls through the neighborhood. Our cut comes from stock that was created by MidWest Best.
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.