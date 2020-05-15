SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The SkyBlue EV is an auto draw variable voltage oil vape with a battery that lasts all week! Simply set your voltage, drop in your cart, and pull to activate. It’s time you upgrade your cartridge vape with the EV.
on May 15th, 2020
I have a hard time packing anything anymore so it's nice to just drop my cartridge in there and start vaping. Normally don't leave 5 star reviews until I've tried the product for awhile but their customer care team was so attentive during the whole process including helping me use it.
on May 14th, 2020
Super discreet and even protects my carts. Happy customer!
on May 13th, 2020
Love it. Because of confusion in shipping, I ended up with two. Liked it so much, I decided to pay for the second one and give it to a friend. She loves hers too!
