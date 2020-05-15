 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. SkyBlue Essential™ V Oil Vape

SkyBlue Essential™ V Oil Vape

by SkyBlue Vapor™

Skip to Reviews
5.03
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Essential™ V Oil Vape
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Essential™ V Oil Vape
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Essential™ V Oil Vape

$54.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The SkyBlue EV is an auto draw variable voltage oil vape with a battery that lasts all week! Simply set your voltage, drop in your cart, and pull to activate. It’s time you upgrade your cartridge vape with the EV.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

karljr45

I have a hard time packing anything anymore so it's nice to just drop my cartridge in there and start vaping. Normally don't leave 5 star reviews until I've tried the product for awhile but their customer care team was so attentive during the whole process including helping me use it.

treylegal23

Super discreet and even protects my carts. Happy customer!

kcg1

Love it. Because of confusion in shipping, I ended up with two. Liked it so much, I decided to pay for the second one and give it to a friend. She loves hers too!

About this strain

Flo OG

Flo OG

Flo OG is a sweet indica-dominant strain with creative effects. Known as a functional indica, Flo OG combines the quality genetics of Flo (by DJ Short) and Rare Dankness #1 (from Rare Dankness Seeds) to create a strain that stimulates the mind while going easy on the body. This strain’s hazy euphoria takes effect immediately as the body buzzes with a gentle relaxing warmth. Enjoy Flo OG to improve mood, curb depression, and promote rest (in higher doses).  

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.