  5. CBD Full Spectrum Pet Conditioner - 300mg

CBD Full Spectrum Pet Conditioner - 300mg

by SmartLife

About this product

Our Non-THC phytocannabinoid rich product is very effective in supporting pets (and animals of all sizes) suffering from a myriad of conditions. In addition to promoting healthy joints and digestion, phytocannabinoids are recognized for helping pets with anxiety, discomfort, loss of appetite, nausea, seizures, and end of life comfort.

