  5. Mother's Milk Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Mother's Milk Pre-Roll 1g

by Smoke-Rite

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Mother's Milk

Mother's Milk

Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

About this brand

Smoke-Rite