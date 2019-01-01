 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Big Gulp by Genesis Glass

About this product

• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Gold Genesis Glass Logo • Height: 10” • Weight: 11.4 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 2.5” This twist on a classic represents the newest entry in our exclusive line from Genesis Glass. The cylindrical shape is punctuated with four indents that add grippable texture and a unique visual aspect to the piece. Down in the bottom of the chamber, you’ll find a four-hole showerhead perc that produces big bubbles. The chamber is tall enough to allow for ample filtration and big hits, while the bent neck prevents splashback. For an extra measure of elegance, the gold Genesis Glass logo graces the side. Don’t miss the bargain on this quality piece! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”