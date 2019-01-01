About this product
• Single Chamber, Matrix Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Printed Accents • Height: 9.25” • Weight: 18.9 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” - .2” • Base Diameter: 5” We all have at least one over-the-top sports fan in our lives (hell, maybe it’s you!) and this is the dab rig for them. I hope you can handle a little bit of blasphemy, because among the prints on this pipe are sets of praying hands clasped around a football. You’ve also got your requisite flaming baseballs, #1 hand, basketball head skeleton, and a sexy bison football guy (seriously, zoom on in, nothing makes me happier than saying "I told you so"). Function is on point with this dab rig. The matrix perc in the chamber will pummel your vapor into delicious submission. The chamber is large enough to gather large hits, and keep the party going. Sports!! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.