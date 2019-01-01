 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Lamplighter by Lookah Glass

Lamplighter by Lookah Glass

by Smoking Outlet

$199.99MSRP

About this product

• Double Chamber, Jellyfish Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Lookah Logos • Height: 12” • Weight: 23.85 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.25” Revisit the refined side of Lookah Glass with this antique-inspired dab rig. Sitting on a broad and heavy base, the main chamber is home to a jellyfish perc with 10 arms for simultaneous percolation that’s delightful to watch. After a vigorous bubbling, your vapor and water will travel up the three pseudo-recyclers that connect the main chamber to the top one. The input of three airflow sources makes for natural percolation and more bubbles up top, before all three arms and the tiny tube in the central column let your water back down into the main chamber while your smooth and silky vapor exits the mouthpiece. The classic lantern silhouette is definitely present in this piece, but Lookah has given it a slick scientific aspect as well. This beautiful hybrid will look right at home in a display case or your coffee table, and with Lookah Glass quality, it’ll last years to come. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”