• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18 mm/14 mm Removable Downstem • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Prismashift Borosilicate Glass w/ Genesis Glass Logos • Height: 16” • Weight: 43 oz • Glass Thickness: 7 mm • Base Diameter: 5.5” The classic beaker bong style is a powerhouse when it comes to diffusing smoke for immense clouds. However, it’s tough to get a beaker to stand out in the crowd. These gorgeous water pipes by Genesis Glass are a cut above the rest when it comes to style, featuring eye-catching Prismashift coating. This reflective finish takes what you like about Chromatech and injects a splash of color you won’t be able to take your eyes off of! Each pipe comes with a faceted diamond-style bowl for some extra flash and huge capacity. This is definitely one to show off when friends come over! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
