 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Saturn Rig by Diamond Glass

Saturn Rig by Diamond Glass

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Saturn Rig by Diamond Glass
Smoking Outlet Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Saturn Rig by Diamond Glass
Smoking Outlet Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Saturn Rig by Diamond Glass

$54.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Female Vapor Dome & Nail for Legal Concentrate • Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 5” • Weight: 4.9 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 2” The Saturn Rig by Diamond Glass is the perfect piece for when you just want to space out with your favorite concentrates. The ring around the chamber not only adds to this rigs unique look but also protects it from accidental knocks and nudges. While small, that makes this a super sturdy pipe! The quad clops diffused stem delivers your smoke/vapor to a 45 degree sidecar mouthpiece for a cool smooth hit.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”